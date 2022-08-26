Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Short Interest Update

Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a growth of 417.9% from the July 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

TRYIY traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.63. 3,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,182. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.85. Toray Industries has a 12-month low of $9.18 and a 12-month high of $14.07.

Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter.

TRYIY has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Toray Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Macquarie upgraded Toray Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Nomura raised Toray Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Toray Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and sells fibers and textiles, performance chemicals, carbon fiber composite materials, environment and engineering products, and life science products in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers filament yarns, staple fibers, and spun yarns, as well as woven and knitted fabrics of nylon, polyester, acrylics, and others; non-woven fabrics; ultra-fine fibers; and apparel products.

