Toncoin Trading Up 24.9% Over Last 7 Days (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. In the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 24.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Toncoin has a market cap of $1.75 billion and approximately $5.91 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for $1.43 or 0.00006570 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004593 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001636 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002170 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $166.65 or 0.00765302 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00016222 BTC.
Toncoin Profile
Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 1,221,401,181 coins.
Toncoin Coin Trading
