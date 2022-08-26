Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Short Interest Update

Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,900 shares, a growth of 1,061.2% from the July 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 207,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Tokyo Electron Trading Up 2.5 %

OTCMKTS:TOELY traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.40. 73,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,783. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.78. Tokyo Electron has a 1-year low of $75.74 and a 1-year high of $149.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.30.

Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.66). Tokyo Electron had a return on equity of 32.17% and a net margin of 21.03%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tokyo Electron will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Nomura downgraded shares of Tokyo Electron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th.

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, and internationally. The company's Semiconductor Production Equipment segment offers coaters/developers, etch systems, deposition systems, and cleaning systems used in wafer processing; wafer probers used in wafer testing process; and wafer bonders/debonders.

