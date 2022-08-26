Tokes Trading 0% Lower This Week (TKS)

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. During the last seven days, Tokes has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. Tokes has a total market cap of $3.20 million and approximately $1.00 worth of Tokes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tokes coin can now be purchased for $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002357 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000207 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Tokes is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on April 15th, 2016. Tokes’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,999,574 coins. Tokes’ official Twitter account is @tokesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tokes is /r/tokesplatform. Tokes’ official website is multichain.ventures.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded to solve the cannabis industry’s banking problem via cryptocurrency payments, the Tokes Platform also builds blockchain based “track and trace” solutions for supply chain management and integration to conventional enterprise software (ERP systems) for any industry. Tokes (TKS) is the native cryptocurrency of the platform payment solutions. Riding on one of the fastest blockchains, the Waves network, Tokes serves as the transactional token for the available products as well as any tokenized applications integrated or build into the ecosystem. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokes directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tokes should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tokes using one of the exchanges listed above.

