Titon (LON:TON) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Titon Holdings Plc (LON:TON – Get Rating) rose 6.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 85 ($1.03) and last traded at GBX 85 ($1.03). Approximately 9,982 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 12,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 80 ($0.97).
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Titon in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 82.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 86.81. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,833.33.
About Titon
Titon Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets ventilation products, and door and window fittings in the United Kingdom, South Korea, the United States, and Europe. It offers a range of passive and powered ventilation products for house builders, electrical contractors, window and door manufacturers, and construction companies; and supplies window and door hardware material.
