Titon (LON:TON) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Titon Holdings Plc (LON:TON – Get Rating) rose 6.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 85 ($1.03) and last traded at GBX 85 ($1.03). Approximately 9,982 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 12,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 80 ($0.97).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Titon in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 82.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 86.81. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,833.33.

In related news, insider G Paul Hooper bought 35,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 80 ($0.97) per share, with a total value of £28,398.40 ($34,314.16). In other Titon news, insider G Paul Hooper purchased 35,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 80 ($0.97) per share, with a total value of £28,398.40 ($34,314.16). Also, insider Alexandra French purchased 12,738 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 79 ($0.95) per share, for a total transaction of £10,063.02 ($12,159.28).

Titon Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets ventilation products, and door and window fittings in the United Kingdom, South Korea, the United States, and Europe. It offers a range of passive and powered ventilation products for house builders, electrical contractors, window and door manufacturers, and construction companies; and supplies window and door hardware material.

