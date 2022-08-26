Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.40 EPS

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.40, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $496.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.78 million. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Titan Machinery updated its FY23 guidance to $3.70-4.00 EPS.
Titan Machinery Stock Down 2.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:TITN traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.13. 977 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,802. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Titan Machinery has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $38.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.86. The firm has a market cap of $725.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.71.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have issued reports on TITN. Stephens cut their price target on Titan Machinery from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Titan Machinery from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut Titan Machinery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Titan Machinery presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.33.
About Titan Machinery
Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.
