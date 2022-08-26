Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.40 EPS

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.40, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $496.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.78 million. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Titan Machinery updated its FY23 guidance to $3.70-4.00 EPS.

Titan Machinery Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TITN traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.13. 977 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,802. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Titan Machinery has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $38.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.86. The firm has a market cap of $725.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.71.

Get Titan Machinery alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on TITN. Stephens cut their price target on Titan Machinery from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Titan Machinery from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut Titan Machinery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Titan Machinery presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Titan Machinery

About Titan Machinery

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 11.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Titan Machinery by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in Titan Machinery by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 12,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Titan Machinery by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 284,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,378,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Titan Machinery in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. 78.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.