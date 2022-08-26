Time New Bank (TNB) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $778,501.00

Time New Bank (TNB) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. Time New Bank has a market cap of $22.67 million and $778,501.00 worth of Time New Bank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Time New Bank coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0056 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Time New Bank has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004833 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20,690.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004856 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004831 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003832 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002471 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.52 or 0.00128199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00032340 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00082439 BTC.

Time New Bank Profile

TNB is a coin. Its genesis date was October 22nd, 2017. Time New Bank’s total supply is 4,413,848,444 coins and its circulating supply is 4,072,568,444 coins. Time New Bank’s official Twitter account is @TimeNewBank and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Time New Bank is /r/TimeNewBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Time New Bank is tnb.fund.

Time New Bank Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Time New Bank is a token backed by the Miao'A International Timechain (M.I.T). The M.I.T will use the Ethereum blockchain to build a precision time-value-based transmission network, as the whitepaper reads: “We highly acknowledge the time-value of money for each individual, and that the extent of which an individual's time is valued depends on how much he/she is needed by others, i.e. the more helpful an individual is, the higher the individual is needed…M.I.T will introduce TNB (Time New Bank) digital currency aiming to establish a time-value transmission network” The TNB is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange between time exporters and time demanders. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Time New Bank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Time New Bank should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Time New Bank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

