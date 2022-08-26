Tigress Financial Boosts BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Price Target to $19.00

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Tigress Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Tigress Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BRCC. Truist Financial cut their target price on BRC from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of BRC from $19.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of BRC to $19.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of BRC to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BRC presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.43.
BRC Trading Up 2.9 %
BRCC stock opened at $10.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.97. BRC has a 52-week low of $6.62 and a 52-week high of $34.00.
BRC Company Profile
BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.
