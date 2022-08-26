Tigress Financial Boosts BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Price Target to $19.00

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Tigress Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Tigress Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BRCC. Truist Financial cut their target price on BRC from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of BRC from $19.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of BRC to $19.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of BRC to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BRC presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.43.

BRCC stock opened at $10.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.97. BRC has a 52-week low of $6.62 and a 52-week high of $34.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRCC. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in BRC during the first quarter worth about $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BRC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in BRC by 420.6% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in BRC during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in BRC in the first quarter worth $58,000. 22.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

