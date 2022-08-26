ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) PT Lowered to $8.00 at Guggenheim

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Guggenheim to $8.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

TDUP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of ThredUp from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of ThredUp from $25.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of ThredUp from $9.00 to $4.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on ThredUp from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ThredUp presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $9.58.

ThredUp Stock Performance

ThredUp stock opened at $2.78 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.66 and a 200-day moving average of $5.27. ThredUp has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $23.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $278.23 million, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 0.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at ThredUp

ThredUp ( NASDAQ:TDUP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.07). ThredUp had a negative net margin of 28.65% and a negative return on equity of 41.55%. The firm had revenue of $76.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that ThredUp will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ThredUp news, CEO James G. Reinhart sold 18,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $73,567.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,524.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James G. Reinhart sold 18,255 shares of ThredUp stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $73,567.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,524.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sean Sobers sold 6,602 shares of ThredUp stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $26,606.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,658 shares in the company, valued at $87,281.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 62,323 shares of company stock worth $250,852. Corporate insiders own 41.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ThredUp

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDUP. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in ThredUp by 52,547.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 11,035 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ThredUp in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in ThredUp in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in ThredUp by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 9,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ThredUp in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

ThredUp Company Profile

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

