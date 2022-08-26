Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.36-$0.39 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $235.00 million-$242.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $247.13 million.

NASDAQ:THRN traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.85. The company had a trading volume of 49,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,415. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.79 million and a PE ratio of 163.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.57. Thorne HealthTech has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $10.13.

THRN has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen dropped their price target on Thorne HealthTech from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen decreased their target price on Thorne HealthTech from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Thorne HealthTech from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Thorne HealthTech by 93.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,103 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thorne HealthTech in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thorne HealthTech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Thorne HealthTech during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Thorne HealthTech by 261.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 9,488 shares during the last quarter. 24.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thorne HealthTech, Inc, a science-driven wellness company, provides solutions and personalized approaches to health and wellness in the United States and internationally. It offers various health tests, such as sleep, stress, weight management, gut health, heavy metals, biological age, and other health tests that generate molecular portraits for its customers, as well as develops nutritional supplements and offers wellness education solutions.

