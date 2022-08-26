Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Has $3.99 Million Position in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,307 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of Overstock.com worth $3,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 272.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Overstock.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. Institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Overstock.com

In related news, insider Krista Dalton sold 2,000 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total value of $58,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,370 shares in the company, valued at $157,502.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Overstock.com news, insider Krista Dalton sold 2,000 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total value of $58,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,502.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jonathan E. Johnson III bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.83 per share, for a total transaction of $28,830.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,234 shares in the company, valued at $3,639,326.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Overstock.com Trading Down 0.1 %

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OSTK. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Overstock.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $95.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $69.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Overstock.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.71.

Shares of NASDAQ OSTK traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.42. 6,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,734,633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.94. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.69 and a 12-month high of $111.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 3.69.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.15). Overstock.com had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $528.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Overstock.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. The company offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. It provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

See Also

