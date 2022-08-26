Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) by 39.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,659 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,076 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Bentley Systems worth $11,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Bentley Systems by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 20,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Bentley Systems by 134.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in Bentley Systems by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on BSY. Griffin Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Bentley Systems in a report on Thursday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bentley Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.63.

Bentley Systems Price Performance

Shares of Bentley Systems stock opened at $38.83 on Friday. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $26.32 and a 52 week high of $71.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.73. The stock has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 125.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.00.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $268.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.10 million. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 53.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bentley Systems

In other news, CIO David J. Hollister sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total value of $8,224,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 2,105,519 shares in the company, valued at $86,578,941.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 22.53% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

Further Reading

