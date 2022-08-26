Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Acquires 830 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $9,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 58.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 65.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 31.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BFAM shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $126.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $144.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bright Horizons Family Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.29.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BFAM opened at $73.88 on Friday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.38 and a 52 week high of $171.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.92 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $490.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.47 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.