THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Short Interest Update

THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a growth of 88.0% from the July 31st total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
THK Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of THKLY traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $10.27. 4,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,631. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.35. THK has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $13.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
THK Company Profile
