TheStreet Downgrades SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) to D+

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BTIG Research dropped their price target on SuRo Capital to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on SuRo Capital from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price target on SuRo Capital from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.
SuRo Capital Price Performance
Shares of SSSS stock opened at $6.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $195.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.63. SuRo Capital has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $16.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 50.30 and a current ratio of 50.30.
Institutional Trading of SuRo Capital
SuRo Capital Company Profile
SuRo Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in growing, late stage, venture capital-backed private companies. SuRo Capital Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in San Francisco, California.
