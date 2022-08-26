TheStreet Downgrades SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) to D+

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSSGet Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BTIG Research dropped their price target on SuRo Capital to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on SuRo Capital from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price target on SuRo Capital from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

SuRo Capital Price Performance

Shares of SSSS stock opened at $6.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $195.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.63. SuRo Capital has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $16.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 50.30 and a current ratio of 50.30.

Institutional Trading of SuRo Capital

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SuRo Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SuRo Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SuRo Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of SuRo Capital by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of SuRo Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.25% of the company’s stock.

SuRo Capital Company Profile

SuRo Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in growing, late stage, venture capital-backed private companies. SuRo Capital Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in San Francisco, California.

