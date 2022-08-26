TheStreet Downgrades SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) to D+

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BTIG Research dropped their price target on SuRo Capital to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on SuRo Capital from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price target on SuRo Capital from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

SuRo Capital Price Performance

Shares of SSSS stock opened at $6.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $195.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.63. SuRo Capital has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $16.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 50.30 and a current ratio of 50.30.

Institutional Trading of SuRo Capital

SuRo Capital Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SuRo Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SuRo Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SuRo Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of SuRo Capital by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of SuRo Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.25% of the company’s stock.

SuRo Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in growing, late stage, venture capital-backed private companies. SuRo Capital Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in San Francisco, California.

