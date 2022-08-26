Theory Financial LLC Takes $4.77 Million Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Theory Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 94,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,767,000. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up about 3.2% of Theory Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLOT. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 48.6% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

FLOT traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.32. 955,834 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.37. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10.

