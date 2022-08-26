Theory Financial LLC Invests $2.84 Million in iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM)

Theory Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 146,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,836,000. iShares Gold Trust Micro accounts for approximately 1.9% of Theory Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Theory Financial LLC owned approximately 0.23% of iShares Gold Trust Micro as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust Micro by 62.0% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 24,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 9,277 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro during the first quarter worth $4,937,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro during the 4th quarter valued at $36,600,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 32,283,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,012,000 after purchasing an additional 5,166,700 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Gold Trust Micro Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:IAUM traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.39. 167 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,851. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.66 and a 200 day moving average of $18.52. iShares Gold Trust Micro has a twelve month low of $16.94 and a twelve month high of $20.69.

