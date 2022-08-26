Theory Financial LLC Has $3.55 Million Position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Theory Financial LLC reduced its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. iShares Semiconductor ETF makes up 2.3% of Theory Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Theory Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $3,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 27,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,946,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 91.7% during the first quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 21.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 51,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares during the period.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

iShares Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

SOXX stock traded down $13.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $395.11. The company had a trading volume of 17,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,035. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $383.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $417.22. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $326.70 and a fifty-two week high of $559.02.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.628 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

(Get Rating)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.