Theory Financial LLC Acquires New Shares in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Theory Financial LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 24,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,069,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,972,000 after buying an additional 154,486 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 341,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,458,000 after purchasing an additional 38,902 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 85,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 27,580 shares during the period. Finally, Aire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $12,264,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of SPDW stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.28. 80,847 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,028,081. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.72. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $27.46 and a 12-month high of $38.21.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.