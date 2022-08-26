Theory Financial LLC Acquires 8,658 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

Theory Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 115,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,658 shares during the quarter. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Theory Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Theory Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF were worth $3,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QQQJ. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 15,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 13,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQJ traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.80. The company had a trading volume of 215 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,741. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $22.14 and a 52 week high of $36.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.037 per share. This is a boost from Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%.

