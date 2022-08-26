The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Stake Trimmed by Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lowered its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,564 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TD. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 55.6% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TD opened at $66.61 on Friday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $58.64 and a 1-year high of $86.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.95.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.05. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 24.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

TD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$101.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$103.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.27.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

