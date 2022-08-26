The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Short Interest Update

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 95.1% from the July 31st total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on SWGAY. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on The Swatch Group from CHF 280 to CHF 254 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on shares of The Swatch Group from CHF 290 to CHF 258 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of The Swatch Group in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of The Swatch Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on The Swatch Group from CHF 272 to CHF 242 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Swatch Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $278.50.

Get The Swatch Group alerts:

The Swatch Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Swatch Group stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $12.66. 25,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,516. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.32 and its 200-day moving average is $12.95. The Swatch Group has a one year low of $11.18 and a one year high of $16.73.

The Swatch Group Company Profile

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. It operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry. The Electronic Systems segment is involved in the design, production, and commercialization of electronic components, as well as sports timing activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Swatch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Swatch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.