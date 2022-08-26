The Star Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:EHGRF) Raised to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of The Star Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:EHGRF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of The Star Entertainment Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

The Star Entertainment Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:EHGRF opened at $2.00 on Tuesday. The Star Entertainment Group has a 1 year low of $1.89 and a 1 year high of $2.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.22 and a 200-day moving average of $2.30.

About The Star Entertainment Group

The Star Entertainment Group Limited operates and manages integrated resorts in Australia. It operates through three segments: Sydney, Gold Coast, and Brisbane. The company owns and operates The Star Sydney, The Star Gold Coast, and Treasury Brisbane casinos, which include hotels, restaurants, bars, theatres, and other entertainment facilities.

