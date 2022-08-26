The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Position Boosted by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 174,759 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.07% of Sherwin-Williams worth $43,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at approximately $549,574,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at $668,384,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,375,591 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,188,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,485 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter worth $277,399,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 6.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,651,975 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,159,706,000 after buying an additional 502,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SHW. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $303.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $313.00 to $292.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $311.30.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of SHW opened at $244.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $240.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.27. The company has a market cap of $63.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.77, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.05. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $214.22 and a 52-week high of $354.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 82.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. Analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 36.09%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.