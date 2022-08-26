The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) CAO Sells $19,797.05 in Stock

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) CAO Steve Ming Lo sold 8,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total value of $19,797.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 277,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,817.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

RealReal Stock Performance

NASDAQ:REAL opened at $2.38 on Friday. The RealReal, Inc. has a one year low of $2.12 and a one year high of $17.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.92.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $154.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.99 million. RealReal had a negative return on equity of 11,650.13% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.64) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in RealReal by 69.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 76,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 31,532 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of RealReal by 260.8% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 314,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 227,244 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of RealReal during the second quarter worth $257,000. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in RealReal in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in RealReal in the second quarter valued at $66,000. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on REAL. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on RealReal from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of RealReal in a report on Friday, July 22nd. B. Riley set a $3.00 price target on RealReal in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen cut RealReal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut RealReal from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $2.75 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RealReal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.28.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry and watches, and home and art products. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

