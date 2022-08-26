The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 398,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,452 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up 1.1% of Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $60,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $1,527,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.93.

In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $147,388.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,081,188.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $135,442.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,760.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $147,388.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,081,188.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 278,924 shares of company stock worth $41,041,464. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $143.90. The company had a trading volume of 177,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,666,531. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $343.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.35. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $129.50 and a 12-month high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.913 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.82%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

