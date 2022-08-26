The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Stock Position Lowered by Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lessened its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 89.8% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total transaction of $584,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 174,651 shares in the company, valued at $29,159,730.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $250.00 to $222.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $188.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.63.

NYSE:PNC opened at $168.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.15. The company has a market cap of $69.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.21. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.39 and a 52-week high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 27.32%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 13th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

