The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 61.1% from the July 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
The Mexico Fund Price Performance
NYSE:MXF traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $14.18. The company had a trading volume of 4,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,397. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.04. The Mexico Fund has a 52 week low of $13.63 and a 52 week high of $16.87.
The Mexico Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were given a $0.0667 dividend. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Mexico Fund
About The Mexico Fund
The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo México, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.
See Also
