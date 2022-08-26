The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) CEO Acquires $29,760.00 in Stock

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) CEO Aaron H. Ravenscroft acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.92 per share, with a total value of $29,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,132,313.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Manitowoc Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of MTW stock opened at $10.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.11. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $25.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Get Manitowoc alerts:

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.15). Manitowoc had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 0.77%. The business had revenue of $497.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Manitowoc

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Manitowoc by 43.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Manitowoc by 24.3% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manitowoc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 4.5% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 39,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on MTW. Credit Suisse Group set a $12.00 price target on shares of Manitowoc in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Manitowoc from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Manitowoc from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Manitowoc to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.07.

About Manitowoc

(Get Rating)

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.