The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) CEO Acquires $29,760.00 in Stock

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTWGet Rating) CEO Aaron H. Ravenscroft acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.92 per share, with a total value of $29,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,132,313.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of MTW stock opened at $10.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.11. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $25.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTWGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.15). Manitowoc had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 0.77%. The business had revenue of $497.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Manitowoc by 43.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Manitowoc by 24.3% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manitowoc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 4.5% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 39,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on MTW. Credit Suisse Group set a $12.00 price target on shares of Manitowoc in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Manitowoc from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Manitowoc from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Manitowoc to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.07.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

