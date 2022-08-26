The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) Short Interest Update

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 96.8% from the July 31st total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CUBA opened at $4.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.73. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund has a 12 month low of $3.81 and a 12 month high of $6.40.
The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.174 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund
The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc The fund is managed by Herzfeld/Cuba. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund employing fundamental analysis investing in stocks of companies that are likely to benefit from economic, political, structural and technological developments in the countries in the Caribbean Basin, which consist of Cuba, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, Barbados, Aruba, Haiti, the Netherlands Antilles, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, Belize, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia and Venezuela.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund (CUBA)
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
- Salesforce Stock Could Have Long Term Potential After Earnings
- Should AbbVie Inc. Have a Place in Your Dividend Portfolio?
- Is PayPal A Buy After Post-Earnings Price Jump?
- Williams-Sonoma’s High-End Consumers Are Still Spending
Receive News & Ratings for The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.