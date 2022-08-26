The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) Short Interest Update

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 96.8% from the July 31st total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CUBA opened at $4.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.73. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund has a 12 month low of $3.81 and a 12 month high of $6.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.174 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CUBA. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 14.1% in the second quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 576,462 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after buying an additional 71,308 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL increased its stake in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 23.0% in the second quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 114,951 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 21,485 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 17.8% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 33,739 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.45% of the company’s stock.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc The fund is managed by Herzfeld/Cuba. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund employing fundamental analysis investing in stocks of companies that are likely to benefit from economic, political, structural and technological developments in the countries in the Caribbean Basin, which consist of Cuba, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, Barbados, Aruba, Haiti, the Netherlands Antilles, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, Belize, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia and Venezuela.

