The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.25 EPS

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.25), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $457.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.69 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The Hain Celestial Group updated its Q4 2022 guidance to EPS.

The Hain Celestial Group Stock Performance

Shares of HAIN stock opened at $23.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.98. The Hain Celestial Group has a one year low of $21.19 and a one year high of $48.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 0.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Hain Celestial Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAIN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 436,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,373,000 after buying an additional 69,284 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $649,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 189.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 26,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 17,111 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 292.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 609,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,309,000 after buying an additional 454,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,766,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,681,000 after buying an additional 271,771 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About The Hain Celestial Group

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HAIN shares. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen started coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, CL King started coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.89.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

