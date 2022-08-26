The Goldman Sachs Group Increases GAP (NYSE:GPS) Price Target to $9.00

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) had its target price increased by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 9.37% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of GAP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of GAP from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of GAP from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of GAP from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of GAP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.62.

Get GAP alerts:

GAP Stock Performance

NYSE GPS traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $9.93. The stock had a trading volume of 244,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,392,346. GAP has a one year low of $7.79 and a one year high of $27.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.29 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at GAP

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. GAP had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 7.43%. GAP’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts expect that GAP will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GAP news, CEO Mary Beth Laughton sold 6,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $64,317.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,819.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GAP

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in GAP by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 831,876 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $14,683,000 after purchasing an additional 190,673 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in GAP during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,848,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in GAP by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 345,907 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,105,000 after purchasing an additional 14,982 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in GAP during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in GAP by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 39,090 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. 58.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GAP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.