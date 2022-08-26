The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Price Target to $9.00

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Rating) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on MAXN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Maxeon Solar Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Maxeon Solar Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Maxeon Solar Technologies presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.60.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies stock opened at $20.64 on Monday. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a one year low of $7.48 and a one year high of $25.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $913.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.12.

Institutional Trading of Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies ( NASDAQ:MAXN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($2.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.66) by ($0.49). Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 94.81% and a negative net margin of 31.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.99) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Maxeon Solar Technologies will post -5.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAXN. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 391.5% in the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 395,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,257,000 after buying an additional 315,108 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,237,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,920,000 after purchasing an additional 249,530 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC raised its holdings in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 395,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,734,000 after purchasing an additional 193,235 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $1,701,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 127.8% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 159,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 89,573 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.55% of the company’s stock.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

