The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) Short Interest Down 59.8% in August

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a decline of 59.8% from the July 31st total of 40,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of NYSE:GRX traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,839. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $14.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRX. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the second quarter valued at about $90,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the second quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the second quarter worth about $134,000.

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

