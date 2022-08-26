The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Shares Acquired by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 271.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,161 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,234 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $2,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in Cooper Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 3.4% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 972 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 7.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,928 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $7,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 9.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,494 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 24.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,089,699 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $455,046,000 after purchasing an additional 212,257 shares during the period. 98.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COO. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $414.00 to $408.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $423.78.

Cooper Companies Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:COO opened at $314.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $284.01 and a fifty-two week high of $463.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $316.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $357.26. The stock has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.90.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $829.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.03 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cooper Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 26th. Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is currently 0.32%.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.