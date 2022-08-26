The Biotech Growth Trust (LON:BIOG) Stock Price Up 3.3%

The Biotech Growth Trust PLC (LON:BIOG – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,006 ($12.16) and last traded at GBX 1,006 ($12.16). Approximately 96,687 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 87,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 974 ($11.77).
The Biotech Growth Trust Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of £408.16 million and a PE ratio of -2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.05, a current ratio of 0.00 and a quick ratio of 0.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 891.07 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 879.87.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Roger Yates purchased 10,000 shares of The Biotech Growth Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 778 ($9.40) per share, for a total transaction of £77,800 ($94,006.77).
About The Biotech Growth Trust
The Biotech Growth Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Frostrow Capital LLP. It is co-managed by OrbiMed Capital LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the biotechnology sector. The fund invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
