The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,650 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,024 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Shares of BK traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.43. 95,258 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,543,753. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.77. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.78 and a fifty-two week high of $64.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.09). Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 20.61%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.56%.

Insider Transactions at Bank of New York Mellon

In other news, CEO Thomas P. Gibbons sold 105,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $4,542,880.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,018 shares in the company, valued at $9,556,818.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays set a $61.00 price objective on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.73.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

Featured Articles

