Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) Shares Up 2.7%

Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1,833.93 and last traded at $1,833.93. Approximately 748 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 27,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,786.51.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Up 3.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.43 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,656.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,467.56.

Texas Pacific Land Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.47%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Pacific Land

About Texas Pacific Land

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPL. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Texas Pacific Land by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its position in Texas Pacific Land by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Texas Pacific Land by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Texas Pacific Land by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.25% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

