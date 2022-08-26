Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) Shares Up 2.7%

Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1,833.93 and last traded at $1,833.93. Approximately 748 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 27,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,786.51.
Texas Pacific Land Stock Up 3.2 %
The stock has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.43 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,656.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,467.56.
Texas Pacific Land Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.47%.
About Texas Pacific Land
Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.
