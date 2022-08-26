Terracoin Price Up 7.1% Over Last Week (TRC)

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. Over the last seven days, Terracoin has traded up 7.1% against the dollar. One Terracoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0169 or 0.00000082 BTC on major exchanges. Terracoin has a total market cap of $387,404.86 and $55.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,624.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $119.61 or 0.00579935 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.21 or 0.00258004 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001097 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005057 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00020068 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

About Terracoin

Terracoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Terracoin is medium.com/@clockuniverse. The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io. The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Terracoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terracoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

