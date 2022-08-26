Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 72.7% from the July 31st total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from €9.00 ($9.18) to €8.55 ($8.72) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from €6.20 ($6.33) to €6.80 ($6.94) in a research note on Monday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from €6.62 ($6.76) to €7.55 ($7.70) in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Societe Generale downgraded Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from €7.00 ($7.14) to €6.60 ($6.73) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.22.

Get Terna - Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni alerts:

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni Stock Up 0.3 %

TEZNY stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.10. 7,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,849. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has a 52-week low of $20.97 and a 52-week high of $27.17.

About Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity transmission and dispatching activities in Italy, Euro-area countries, and internationally. The company operates through Regulated, Non-Regulated, and International segments. It is involved in the planning, development, management, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid, electricity infrastructures, and high-voltage infrastructures.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Terna - Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terna - Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.