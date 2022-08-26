Tenset Price Hits $2.68 on Major Exchanges (10SET)

Tenset (10SET) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. One Tenset coin can now be bought for about $2.68 or 0.00012405 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tenset has a total market capitalization of $515.80 million and approximately $317,678.00 worth of Tenset was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tenset has traded down 3.7% against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004633 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001608 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002141 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.74 or 0.00767781 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00016463 BTC.
About Tenset
Tenset’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,617,279 coins. Tenset’s official Twitter account is @Tenset_io.
