Temple Bar Investment Trust (LON:TMPL) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $217.93

Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC (LON:TMPL – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 217.93 ($2.63) and traded as high as GBX 222.50 ($2.69). Temple Bar Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 222.50 ($2.69), with a volume of 310,672 shares changing hands.

Temple Bar Investment Trust Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.16. The firm has a market cap of £722.35 million and a P/E ratio of 470.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 218.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 668.67.

Get Temple Bar Investment Trust alerts:

Temple Bar Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a GBX 2.30 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.02%. Temple Bar Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 15.96%.

Insider Transactions at Temple Bar Investment Trust

About Temple Bar Investment Trust

In other Temple Bar Investment Trust news, insider Charles Cade acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 210 ($2.54) per share, with a total value of £105,000 ($126,872.89).

(Get Rating)

Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by RWC Asset Management LLP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations, which are constituents of the FTSE 350 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Temple Bar Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Temple Bar Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.