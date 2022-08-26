Telsey Advisory Group Increases Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Price Target to $42.00

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Telsey Advisory Group from $31.00 to $42.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Foot Locker’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.35 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.30 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on FL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Foot Locker from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Barclays upgraded Foot Locker from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup upgraded Foot Locker from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Bank of America upgraded Foot Locker from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Foot Locker from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.70.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Foot Locker Trading Up 4.0 %

FL opened at $37.96 on Monday. Foot Locker has a 12-month low of $23.85 and a 12-month high of $58.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.96.

Foot Locker Announces Dividend

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.29. Foot Locker had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.65%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Foot Locker

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FL. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 5,122.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 913,900 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $27,106,000 after purchasing an additional 896,400 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Foot Locker during the second quarter worth approximately $11,179,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Foot Locker by 2,617.8% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 443,000 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $19,328,000 after buying an additional 426,700 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 56.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,103,775 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $27,871,000 after buying an additional 398,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,253,691 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $126,169,000 after acquiring an additional 389,754 shares during the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Foot Locker

(Get Rating)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.