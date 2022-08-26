Telsey Advisory Group Comments on Urban Outfitters, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:URBN)

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 24th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.82. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Urban Outfitters’ current full-year earnings is $2.08 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on URBN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays increased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley downgraded Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Urban Outfitters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.27.

Urban Outfitters Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Urban Outfitters stock opened at $22.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.22. Urban Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $17.81 and a fifty-two week high of $38.17.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.07). Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 4.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Urban Outfitters

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,472,995 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $237,867,000 after purchasing an additional 420,001 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,194,907 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $134,257,000 after buying an additional 1,634,400 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,371,984 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $100,241,000 after buying an additional 381,331 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,037,357 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $101,382,000 after buying an additional 318,211 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,906,743 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $54,240,000 after buying an additional 305,356 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.