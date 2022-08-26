Telcoin Achieves Market Cap of $97.50 Million (TEL)

Telcoin (TEL) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 26th. One Telcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Telcoin has a market capitalization of $97.50 million and $1.01 million worth of Telcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Telcoin has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Telcoin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004836 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,183.41 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004862 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004834 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003788 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002473 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00128114 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00032164 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00082467 BTC.

Telcoin Coin Profile

Telcoin (TEL) is a coin. It was first traded on November 11th, 2017. Telcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,728,700,558 coins. The official message board for Telcoin is medium.com/@telcoin. The official website for Telcoin is www.telco.in. Telcoin’s official Twitter account is @telcoin_team and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Telcoin is /r/telcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Telcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Telcoin is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be distributed and accepted by telecom operators. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Telcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Telcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Telcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Telcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.