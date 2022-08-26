TE-FOOD Trading Down 5% Over Last Week (TONE)

TE-FOOD (TONE) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. One TE-FOOD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0202 or 0.00000094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TE-FOOD has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar. TE-FOOD has a market cap of $11.55 million and $369,896.00 worth of TE-FOOD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004645 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,533.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004686 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004643 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003792 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002375 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00129580 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00033056 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00078281 BTC.

TE-FOOD Coin Profile

TE-FOOD (TONE) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2017. TE-FOOD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 572,823,686 coins. TE-FOOD’s official Twitter account is @TE_FOOD and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TE-FOOD is www.te-food.com. The Reddit community for TE-FOOD is /r/TE_FOOD.

Buying and Selling TE-FOOD

According to CryptoCompare, “TE-FOOD is a food traceability system. It's a ready product with the live operation. Started in 2016, it serves more than 6000 business customers and handles 400,000 transactions every day. TE-FOOD provides all tools and applications for complete supply chains to implement successful traceability for their desired scope. TE-FOOD enables supply chain-wide collaboration with end-to-end operational visibility and process control. TFOOD is an asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the TE-FOOD platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TE-FOOD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TE-FOOD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TE-FOOD using one of the exchanges listed above.

