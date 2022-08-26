TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

TDCX (NYSE:TDCX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. TDCX had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 17.49%.

TDCX Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE TDCX traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.21. 856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,592. TDCX has a 12-month low of $6.52 and a 12-month high of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a current ratio of 6.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion and a PE ratio of 16.72.

Get TDCX alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of TDCX during the 2nd quarter worth $1,109,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of TDCX during the 2nd quarter worth about $158,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of TDCX by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 927,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,263,000 after purchasing an additional 420,246 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of TDCX by 106.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,748,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,285,000 after purchasing an additional 901,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TDCX by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,253,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,534,000 after purchasing an additional 958,863 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About TDCX

Separately, HSBC decreased their price objective on TDCX from $17.50 to $16.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

(Get Rating)

TDCX Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsource contact center services for technology and other blue-chip companies in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Japan, China, Spain, India, Colombia, South Korea, and Romania. It offers digital customer experience solutions, including after-sales service and customer support across various industry verticals, such as travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organizations, gaming, e-commerce, and education.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TDCX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TDCX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.