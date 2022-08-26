TCV Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TCVA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

TCV Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TCVA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,800 shares, an increase of 5,580.0% from the July 31st total of 1,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 168,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TCV Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCVA. CSS LLC IL grew its stake in TCV Acquisition by 162.2% in the 2nd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 294,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 182,370 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in TCV Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in TCV Acquisition by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,520,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,577,000 after purchasing an additional 142,251 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in TCV Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,027,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in TCV Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,216,000. Institutional investors own 72.69% of the company’s stock.

TCV Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TCVA remained flat at $9.81 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 11,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,085. TCV Acquisition has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $10.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.75.

TCV Acquisition Company Profile

TCV Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

