TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBP) Short Interest Up 261.8% in August

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBP – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 196,800 shares, a growth of 261.8% from the July 31st total of 54,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 986,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

TC Biopharm Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ TCBP traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,377. TC Biopharm has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $3.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TC Biopharm in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. KCL Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of TC Biopharm during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of TC Biopharm during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000.

TC Biopharm Company Profile

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing immunotherapy products based on its allogeneic gamma delta T cell platform. Its product pipeline includes OmnImmune, an unmodified cell therapy used in the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and ImmuniStim, an unmodified cell therapy to treat COVID-19.

