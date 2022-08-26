Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.39

Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.39 and traded as high as $6.73. Tarena International shares last traded at $6.41, with a volume of 29,321 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tarena International in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Tarena International Stock Up 12.9 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.44 and a 200 day moving average of $3.66. The firm has a market cap of $87.28 million, a P/E ratio of -7.54 and a beta of -0.57.
Tarena International Company Profile
Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes under the Tarena brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Adult Professional Education and Childhood & Adolescent Quality Education Services.
